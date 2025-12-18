Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. $PINS

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 353,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,496 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Pinterest were worth $12,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the second quarter valued at about $1,135,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 322,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,570,000 after acquiring an additional 156,377 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Pinterest by 99.6% in the second quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 14,660 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Marex Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the second quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Stock Performance

Shares of PINS stock opened at $25.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.89. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $23.68 and a one year high of $40.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.23.

Insider Activity at Pinterest

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 48.99%.The firm had revenue of $665.93 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 22,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $795,311.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 312,422 shares in the company, valued at $10,887,906.70. This trade represents a 6.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 74,047 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $1,991,123.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 301,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,099,644.46. This represents a 19.73% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 198,959 shares of company stock valued at $6,345,304. Corporate insiders own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PINS. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Mizuho began coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Monday, September 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down previously from $49.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Pinterest from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.97.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

Featured Articles

