Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCIT

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 54.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193,102 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $13,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 102,253,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,478,891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850,259 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,312,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,586,496,000 after buying an additional 3,404,271 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,871,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,964,000 after buying an additional 1,995,404 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,915,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,711,000 after buying an additional 1,895,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,033,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,046,000 after buying an additional 987,197 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $83.88 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $78.66 and a 1-year high of $84.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.09 and a 200-day moving average of $83.33.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3223 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

