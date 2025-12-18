Interfor (TSE:IFP) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$8.11 and traded as high as C$8.53. Interfor shares last traded at C$8.38, with a volume of 317,825 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on IFP shares. Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on Interfor from C$15.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Cibc Captl Mkts lowered Interfor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Interfor from C$15.00 to C$12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. CIBC cut shares of Interfor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$17.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$12.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$551.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.11 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.24, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Interfor (TSE:IFP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported C($4.19) EPS for the quarter. Interfor had a negative net margin of 13.82% and a negative return on equity of 25.85%. The company had revenue of C$689.30 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Interfor Co. will post 2.8616667 earnings per share for the current year.

Interfor Corp produces and sells lumber, timber, and other wood products. The company operates sawmills to convert timber into lumber, logs, wood chips, and other wood products for sale. The firm also harvests timber for its sawmills on forest land owned by the Canadian government. Interfor pays the Canadian government stumpage fees based on the number of trees it harvests.

