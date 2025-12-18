PIMCO Strategic Income Fund (NYSE:RCS) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.97 and traded as low as $6.66. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund shares last traded at $6.6750, with a volume of 72,516 shares changing hands.
PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.09.
PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 11th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.2%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Strategic Income Fund
PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Company Profile
PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than PIMCO Strategic Income Fund
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Post 35% Surge, Analysts Eye More Upside in Copper Giant Freeport
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Why a SpaceX IPO Could Be a Major Catalyst for GOOGL Stock
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Can Upwork Maintain Its Comeback? Reasons to Be Bullish and Bearish
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Strategic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.