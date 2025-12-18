PIMCO Strategic Income Fund (NYSE:RCS) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.97 and traded as low as $6.66. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund shares last traded at $6.6750, with a volume of 72,516 shares changing hands.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.09.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 11th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.2%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Strategic Income Fund

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc grew its stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc now owns 16,875 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 6,450 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 959.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,295 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Modern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Straight Path Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 6.8% in the second quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 31,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 13.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

