Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.03 and traded as low as $5.85. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund shares last traded at $5.86, with a volume of 20,295 shares changing hands.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.03 and a 200 day moving average of $5.83.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be paid a $0.0526 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 17th.

Institutional Trading of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $95,000. NWF Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 144.2% in the 3rd quarter. NWF Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $359,000. North Ground Capital boosted its position in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. North Ground Capital now owns 313,031 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 22,932 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 128,751 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 45,841 shares during the last quarter.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

