Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.03 and traded as low as $5.85. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund shares last traded at $5.86, with a volume of 20,295 shares changing hands.
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Price Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.03 and a 200 day moving average of $5.83.
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be paid a $0.0526 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 17th.
Institutional Trading of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Post 35% Surge, Analysts Eye More Upside in Copper Giant Freeport
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Why a SpaceX IPO Could Be a Major Catalyst for GOOGL Stock
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Can Upwork Maintain Its Comeback? Reasons to Be Bullish and Bearish
Receive News & Ratings for Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.