Murray Income Trust (LON:MUT) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Murray Income Trust PLC (LON:MUT – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 909.76 and traded as low as GBX 902.91. Murray Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 912, with a volume of 147,746 shares.
Murray Income Trust Trading Up 0.3%
The firm has a market capitalization of £877.47 million, a P/E ratio of 40.46 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 909.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 891.73.
Insider Buying and Selling at Murray Income Trust
In other Murray Income Trust news, insider Angus Franklin acquired 2,263 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 879 per share, with a total value of £19,891.77. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Murray Income Trust
An investment trust founded in 1923 aiming for high and growing income with capital growth.
