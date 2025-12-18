Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.48 and traded as low as $9.46. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund shares last traded at $9.46, with a volume of 368,359 shares trading hands.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.48 and a 200 day moving average of $9.18.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

