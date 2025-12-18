Financial 15 Split (TSE:FTN) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Financial 15 Split Corp. (TSE:FTN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$10.92 and traded as high as C$10.93. Financial 15 Split shares last traded at C$10.77, with a volume of 299,713 shares.

Financial 15 Split Trading Down 0.7%

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$734.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.87, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Financial 15 Split Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 10th were given a $0.1257 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.0%. Financial 15 Split’s payout ratio is currently 46.56%.

About Financial 15 Split

The Companys investment objectives with respect to the Class A Shares are (a) to provide holders of Class A Shares with regular monthly cash distributions, in an amount to be determined by the Board of Directors; and (b) to permit such holders to participate in all growth in the Net Asset Value (as defined herein) of the Company above $10.00 per Unit (as defined herein), by paying such holders, on or about the Termination Date (as defined herein), such amounts as remain in the Company on the Termination Date after paying the Preferred Share Repayment Amount (as defined herein) to the holders of the Preferred Shares.

