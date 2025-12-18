Global Opportunities Trust (LON:GOT) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Global Opportunities Trust plc (LON:GOT – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 332.50 and traded as low as GBX 330. Global Opportunities Trust shares last traded at GBX 336, with a volume of 61,274 shares changing hands.

Global Opportunities Trust Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 332.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 324. The stock has a market cap of £98.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.42.

About Global Opportunities Trust

EP Global Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited. The fund is co-managed by Edinburgh Partners Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

