Global Opportunities Trust (LON:GOT) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Global Opportunities Trust plc (LON:GOT – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 332.50 and traded as low as GBX 330. Global Opportunities Trust shares last traded at GBX 336, with a volume of 61,274 shares changing hands.
Global Opportunities Trust Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 332.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 324. The stock has a market cap of £98.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.42.
About Global Opportunities Trust
EP Global Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited. The fund is co-managed by Edinburgh Partners Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
