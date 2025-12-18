LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.63 and traded as high as $19.04. LendingClub shares last traded at $18.3910, with a volume of 1,831,782 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LC. Zacks Research raised LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Monday. Janney Montgomery Scott boosted their price objective on LendingClub from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.57.

LendingClub Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.63 and a 200-day moving average of $15.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 2.14.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $107.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.27 million. LendingClub had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 10.94%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LendingClub Corporation will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

LendingClub announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at LendingClub

In other news, Director Erin Selleck sold 2,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total transaction of $46,533.30. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 76,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,060.19. The trade was a 3.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $578,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,210,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,342,250.30. This represents a 2.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LendingClub

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Azora Capital LP boosted its holdings in LendingClub by 258.2% in the third quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 2,391,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,658 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in LendingClub during the first quarter valued at about $16,329,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of LendingClub by 184.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,121,802 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,230,000 after buying an additional 1,375,002 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of LendingClub by 36.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,167,642 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,330,000 after buying an additional 1,368,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,881,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $70,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,241 shares in the last quarter. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company, that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

