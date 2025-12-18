Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.15 and traded as low as $19.02. Vipshop shares last traded at $19.0750, with a volume of 2,508,011 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VIPS shares. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Vipshop in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Vipshop in a report on Monday. Zacks Research cut Vipshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Vipshop from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.83.

The company has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.37.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIPS. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vipshop by 209.2% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 1,695.2% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Vipshop by 1,187.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,027 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Vipshop by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vipshop by 575.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

