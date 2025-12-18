Globavend (NASDAQ:GVH) vs. Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Head-To-Head Survey

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) and Globavend (NASDAQ:GVH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Groupon has a beta of 0.08, meaning that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Globavend has a beta of 3.71, meaning that its share price is 271% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Groupon alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Groupon and Globavend, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Groupon 2 1 4 0 2.29 Globavend 2 0 0 1 2.00

Profitability

Groupon presently has a consensus target price of $29.80, suggesting a potential upside of 83.61%. Globavend has a consensus target price of $80.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2,016.40%. Given Globavend’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Globavend is more favorable than Groupon.

This table compares Groupon and Globavend’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Groupon -28.52% -717.37% -22.78% Globavend N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Groupon and Globavend”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Groupon $492.56 million 1.34 -$59.03 million ($3.49) -4.65 Globavend $16.54 million 0.02 $1.34 million N/A N/A

Globavend has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Groupon.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.1% of Groupon shares are held by institutional investors. 35.7% of Groupon shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Globavend beats Groupon on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Groupon

(Get Free Report)

Groupon, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites. The company was formerly known as ThePoint.com, Inc. and changed its name to Groupon, Inc. in October 2008. Groupon, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Globavend

(Get Free Report)

Globavend Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated cross-border logistics services and air freight forwarding services in Hong Kong, Australia, and New Zealand. The company's services include parcel consolidation, air freight forwarding, customs clearance, on-carriage parcel transportation, and delivery. It serves e-commerce merchants and operators of e-commerce platforms. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Perth, Australia. Globavend Holdings Limited is subsidiary of Globavend Investments Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.