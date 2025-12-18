Aviva PLC (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Aviva PLC (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.
AVVIY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Aviva from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Wall Street Zen raised Aviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Aviva to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Aviva from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th.
Read Our Latest Report on Aviva
Aviva Price Performance
About Aviva
Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Aviva
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Post 35% Surge, Analysts Eye More Upside in Copper Giant Freeport
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Why a SpaceX IPO Could Be a Major Catalyst for GOOGL Stock
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Can Upwork Maintain Its Comeback? Reasons to Be Bullish and Bearish
Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.