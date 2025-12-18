Aviva PLC (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Aviva PLC (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

AVVIY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Aviva from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Wall Street Zen raised Aviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Aviva to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Aviva from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th.

OTCMKTS:AVVIY opened at $18.10 on Thursday. Aviva has a one year low of $11.49 and a one year high of $19.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.74.

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

