Head to Head Comparison: Aditxt (NASDAQ:ADTX) vs. Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN)

Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN – Get Free Report) and Aditxt (NASDAQ:ADTX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Addex Therapeutics and Aditxt”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Addex Therapeutics $460,000.00 22.11 $8.02 million ($4.24) -1.95 Aditxt $130,000.00 9.77 -$34.45 million ($1,387.93) 0.00

Analyst Ratings

Addex Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Aditxt. Addex Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aditxt, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Addex Therapeutics and Aditxt, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Addex Therapeutics 1 0 0 0 1.00 Aditxt 1 0 0 0 1.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.1% of Addex Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.5% of Aditxt shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.0% of Addex Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Aditxt shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Addex Therapeutics and Aditxt’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Addex Therapeutics 3,584.49% -80.69% -69.69% Aditxt -684,001.00% -461.78% -80.55%

Risk and Volatility

Addex Therapeutics has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aditxt has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Addex Therapeutics beats Aditxt on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Addex Therapeutics

Addex Therapeutics Ltd discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of G-protein coupled receptors and enzymes. Its lead programs include Dipraglurant for the treatment of Parkinson's disease levodopa-induced dyskinesia and dystonia, and post-stroke/TBI recovery; ADX71149, a novel orally active metabotropic glutamate receptor subtype 2 positive allosteric modulator (mGlu2 PAM) for the treatment of epilepsy; and GABAB PAM for the treatment of pain, anxiety, overactive bladder, and addiction, as well as substance use disorder. Addex Therapeutics Ltd has license and collaboration agreement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. for the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel mGlu2 PAM compounds for the treatment of CNS and related diseases; license and research agreement with Indivior PLC discovery, development, and commercialization of novel GABAB PAM compounds for the treatment of addiction and other CNS diseases; and The CharcotMarieTooth Association to evaluate the role of GABAB PAM compounds in preclinical models of CMT1A. The company was formerly known as Addex Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Addex Therapeutics Ltd was founded in 2002 and is based in Geneva, Switzerland.

About Aditxt

Aditxt, Inc., a biotech company, engages in the development and commercialization of technologies that focus on improving the health through monitoring and modulating the immune systems. The company develops AditxtScore that allows individuals to understand, manage, and monitor their immune profiles in order to be informed about attacks on or by their immune system; and Apoptotic DNA Immunotherapy, a nucleic acid-based technology that utilizes an approach that mimics the way the body naturally induces tolerance to its tissues. It also develops ADI-100 for skin grafting, psoriasis, type 1 diabetes, and multiple sclerosis. Aditxt, Inc. has a license agreement with Loma Linda University and Leland Stanford Junior University. The company was formerly known as ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aditxt, Inc. in July 2021. Aditxt, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

