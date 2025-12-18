Financial Survey: LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) vs. Regional Management (NYSE:RM)

Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Get Free Report) and LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.9% of Regional Management shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.8% of Regional Management shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.8% of LexinFintech shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Regional Management alerts:

Dividends

Regional Management pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. LexinFintech pays an annual dividend of $0.31 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.1%. Regional Management pays out 29.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. LexinFintech pays out 21.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. LexinFintech is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Regional Management 1 2 0 0 1.67 LexinFintech 0 2 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Regional Management and LexinFintech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Regional Management presently has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential downside of 22.96%. LexinFintech has a consensus price target of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 13.64%. Given LexinFintech’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe LexinFintech is more favorable than Regional Management.

Profitability

This table compares Regional Management and LexinFintech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regional Management 6.57% 11.43% 2.12% LexinFintech 13.28% 16.11% 8.09%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Regional Management and LexinFintech”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regional Management $588.50 million 0.64 $41.23 million $4.13 9.43 LexinFintech $1.95 billion 0.27 $150.76 million $1.42 2.17

LexinFintech has higher revenue and earnings than Regional Management. LexinFintech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Regional Management, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Regional Management has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LexinFintech has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

LexinFintech beats Regional Management on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Regional Management

(Get Free Report)

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products. The company also provides insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products. In addition, its loans are sourced through branches, centrally-managed direct mail campaigns, and digital partners, as well as its consumer website. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, South Carolina.

About LexinFintech

(Get Free Report)

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, an online consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase and personal installment loans, as well as online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Hua Card, a scenario-based lending. It also provides technology-driven platform services for financial institution customers and partners to increase revenues, manage financial risks, enhance operating efficiency and service quality, enhance collections, and reduce overall costs; Maiya application, a location-based services shopping experience with buy-now and pay-later options; and Juzi Licai, an online investment platform. In addition, the company offers technical support and consulting, software development, financing guarantee, and financial technology services. The company was formerly known as Staging Finance Holding Ltd. and changed its name to LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. in March 2017. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Regional Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.