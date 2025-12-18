Analysts Set Schroders plc (LON:SDR) PT at GBX 409.57

Shares of Schroders plc (LON:SDR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 409.57.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SDR shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Schroders from GBX 435 to GBX 430 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Schroders from GBX 386 to GBX 395 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Schroders from GBX 435 to GBX 440 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Schroders from GBX 400 to GBX 420 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 455 price objective on shares of Schroders in a research report on Friday, October 17th.

Get Schroders alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on SDR

Schroders Price Performance

Schroders Company Profile

LON SDR opened at GBX 393.20 on Thursday. Schroders has a one year low of GBX 283.40 and a one year high of GBX 428.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 386.28 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 382.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.95, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.90. The company has a market capitalization of £6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.17.

(Get Free Report)

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schroders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.