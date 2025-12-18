Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Purchases Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX). In a filing disclosed on December 15th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock on November 13th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) on 11/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) on 11/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) on 11/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) on 11/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC) on 11/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) on 11/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Logan Energy (CVE:LGN) on 11/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) on 11/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of LandBridge (NYSE:LB) on 11/21/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of LandBridge (NYSE:LB) on 11/20/2025.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.6%

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.13 on Thursday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $11.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BCRX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $159.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.91 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1.46% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Voleon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $816,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 162.4% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 57,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 35,555 shares in the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC grew its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 30.5% in the third quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 16,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,410,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,295,000 after acquiring an additional 36,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Alane P. Barnes sold 19,770 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.65, for a total transaction of $151,240.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 345,476 shares in the company, valued at $2,642,891.40. The trade was a 5.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 161,680 shares of company stock worth $1,164,401 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on BCRX. Zacks Research lowered BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

