Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Buys Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX) Stock

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX). In a filing disclosed on December 15th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Roblox stock on November 7th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) on 11/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) on 11/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) on 11/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) on 11/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC) on 11/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) on 11/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Logan Energy (CVE:LGN) on 11/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) on 11/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of LandBridge (NYSE:LB) on 11/21/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of LandBridge (NYSE:LB) on 11/20/2025.

Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $85.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.69 and its 200 day moving average is $114.74. The stock has a market cap of $56.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.06 and a beta of 1.62. Roblox Corporation has a 52-week low of $50.10 and a 52-week high of $150.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 314.20% and a negative net margin of 21.70%.The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. Roblox’s revenue was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Roblox Corporation will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Roblox by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 12,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc increased its stake in Roblox by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 81,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the first quarter worth $534,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 3.8% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 22,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 356.7% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 21,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 16,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Matthew D. Kaufman sold 20,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total value of $2,005,318.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 239,775 shares in the company, valued at $23,042,377.50. This trade represents a 8.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony P. Lee sold 66,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.07, for a total value of $6,868,620.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 266,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,683,452.56. This trade represents a 19.88% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 376,508 shares of company stock worth $40,019,241 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RBLX. Arete Research set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Roblox in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a research report on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Roblox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.88.

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

