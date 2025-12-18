Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Buys SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC) Stock

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC). In a filing disclosed on December 15th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in SBA Communications stock on November 12th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) on 11/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) on 11/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) on 11/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) on 11/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC) on 11/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) on 11/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Logan Energy (CVE:LGN) on 11/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) on 11/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of LandBridge (NYSE:LB) on 11/21/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of LandBridge (NYSE:LB) on 11/20/2025.

SBA Communications Trading Up 0.5%

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $190.95 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $193.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.44. SBA Communications Corporation has a 1 year low of $185.13 and a 1 year high of $245.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.87.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $732.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.65 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 29.69% and a negative return on equity of 16.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.32 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Corporation will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 13th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is presently 57.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SBAC. TD Cowen cut their price objective on SBA Communications from $249.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Williams Trading set a $237.00 price target on SBA Communications in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Bank of America cut shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in SBA Communications by 106.3% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stance Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

