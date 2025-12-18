Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Acquires lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Stock

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). In a filing disclosed on December 15th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in lululemon athletica stock on November 12th.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) on 11/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) on 11/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) on 11/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) on 11/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC) on 11/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) on 11/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Logan Energy (CVE:LGN) on 11/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) on 11/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of LandBridge (NYSE:LB) on 11/21/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of LandBridge (NYSE:LB) on 11/20/2025.

Shares of lululemon athletica stock opened at $207.87 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $176.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.66. lululemon athletica inc. has a 1 year low of $159.25 and a 1 year high of $423.32. The company has a market capitalization of $24.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.01.

lululemon athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. lululemon athletica had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 39.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.920-13.020 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 4.660-4.760 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that lululemon athletica inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $109,470.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 8,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,600,754. The trade was a 6.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LULU. Baird R W lowered lululemon athletica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $303.00 price objective on shares of lululemon athletica in a research report on Friday, December 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of lululemon athletica from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Dbs Bank lowered their target price on shares of lululemon athletica from $165.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of lululemon athletica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, thirty-two have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.15.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of lululemon athletica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,344,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in lululemon athletica by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,782,917 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,452,394,000 after purchasing an additional 521,915 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in lululemon athletica by 28.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,200,552 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $391,544,000 after purchasing an additional 490,127 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in lululemon athletica by 151.6% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 770,336 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $218,052,000 after purchasing an additional 464,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of lululemon athletica by 2,598.9% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 475,957 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $84,687,000 after buying an additional 458,322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

