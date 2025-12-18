Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Sells Off Shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently sold shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT). In a filing disclosed on December 15th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Veracyte stock on November 12th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) on 11/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) on 11/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) on 11/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) on 11/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC) on 11/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) on 11/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Logan Energy (CVE:LGN) on 11/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) on 11/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of LandBridge (NYSE:LB) on 11/21/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of LandBridge (NYSE:LB) on 11/20/2025.

Veracyte Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VCYT opened at $42.21 on Thursday. Veracyte, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $50.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.08 and a beta of 1.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Veracyte ( NASDAQ:VCYT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $131.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.62 million. Veracyte had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Veracyte, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VCYT shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Veracyte from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Veracyte from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Veracyte from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.43.

Insider Activity at Veracyte

In other Veracyte news, SVP Annie Mcguire sold 10,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $463,173.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 67,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,922,488.80. The trade was a 13.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Leite sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total transaction of $60,717.78. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 82,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,901,188.63. This trade represents a 1.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 145,267 shares of company stock worth $6,359,606 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veracyte

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VCYT. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in Veracyte during the third quarter worth $31,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Veracyte during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Veracyte by 289.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Veracyte in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Veracyte by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

