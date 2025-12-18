Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Purchases Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP). In a filing disclosed on December 15th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock on November 12th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) on 11/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) on 11/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) on 11/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) on 11/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC) on 11/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) on 11/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Logan Energy (CVE:LGN) on 11/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) on 11/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of LandBridge (NYSE:LB) on 11/21/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of LandBridge (NYSE:LB) on 11/20/2025.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

NYSE CP opened at $73.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.88. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a fifty-two week low of $66.49 and a fifty-two week high of $83.65. The company has a market cap of $65.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 28.41%.The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.228 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.12%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian Pacific Kansas City

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,734,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,884,826,000 after purchasing an additional 510,633 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,128,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,722,841,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585,030 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 21,002,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,665,106,000 after buying an additional 136,970 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 17,208,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,207,605,000 after buying an additional 1,778,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,498,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,311,512,000 after buying an additional 150,963 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Barclays set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.69.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

