Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF $VONE Shares Purchased by Flower City Capital

Flower City Capital grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 229,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,279 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF comprises about 37.3% of Flower City Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Flower City Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF were worth $69,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 30.0% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Shares of VONE stock opened at $304.51 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $218.75 and a fifty-two week high of $312.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $305.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $294.48. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th were given a $0.8463 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 24th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

