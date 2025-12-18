Czech National Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Danaher Corporation $DHR

Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,858 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,166 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Danaher were worth $32,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DHR. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. increased its stake in Danaher by 42.0% during the first quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 5,140 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 18,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,854,000 after purchasing an additional 6,389 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 200.4% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 784 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its position in shares of Danaher by 130.4% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 2,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in Danaher by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 46,116 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,416,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $241.00 price target on Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Danaher from $226.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.25.

In other Danaher news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 21,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.23, for a total transaction of $4,773,952.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,190,454.19. This trade represents a 59.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 5,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.42, for a total transaction of $1,088,713.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 2,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,352.50. This represents a 66.34% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 30,248 shares of company stock worth $6,609,663 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $222.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $219.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.45 billion, a PE ratio of 45.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Danaher Corporation has a 52 week low of $171.00 and a 52 week high of $258.23.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 14.44%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 26.39%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

