Czech National Bank Acquires 54,306 Shares of Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Czech National Bank increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,444,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 54,306 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $36,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,270,157,000. Amundi lifted its stake in Pfizer by 43.4% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 52,090,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,265,277,000 after purchasing an additional 15,758,846 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 533,363,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,928,730,000 after purchasing an additional 10,198,330 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Pfizer by 43.4% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,718,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $453,747,000 after buying an additional 5,662,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 75.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,689,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $221,398,000 after buying an additional 3,722,531 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFE has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $24.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.06.

Pfizer Price Performance

PFE stock opened at $25.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.09 and a 200-day moving average of $24.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.46. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.92 and a 12 month high of $27.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $16.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.94 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 20.17%. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.150 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 23rd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

