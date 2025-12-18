The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX Shares Bought by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,344 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,434 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $40,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 113.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,039 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 8,002 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 85,941 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $10,468,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,967 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of TJX opened at $155.56 on Thursday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.10 and a 52-week high of $157.82. The company has a market capitalization of $172.75 billion, a PE ratio of 34.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 58.30%. The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. TJX Companies has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.360 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.630-4.660 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 12th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on TJX shares. Guggenheim upgraded TJX Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Barclays set a $172.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-three have given a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TJX

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 500 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total value of $75,700.00. Following the sale, the director owned 22,212 shares in the company, valued at $3,362,896.80. The trade was a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 24,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.31, for a total value of $3,686,365.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 510,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,286,121.80. This trade represents a 4.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,863 shares of company stock worth $8,226,366. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.