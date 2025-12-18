Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF $XLG

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 117.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,275 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF comprises 1.3% of Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $3,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XLG. Soundwatch Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,790,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 85.0% in the second quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,682,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,744,000 after buying an additional 1,232,337 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 225.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,720,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,173,000 after buying an additional 1,192,557 shares during the last quarter. CW Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 1,645.5% during the 2nd quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 719,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,505,000 after acquiring an additional 678,624 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,464,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,413,000 after acquiring an additional 597,737 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF stock opened at $57.93 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $39.50 and a 52-week high of $60.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.03.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

