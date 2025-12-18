CVS Health Corporation $CVS Shares Acquired by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank boosted its position in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 322,129 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,873 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $24,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 380 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 119.8% during the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 455 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 436.5% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 456 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 460 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Leerink Partners upped their price target on CVS Health from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price objective (up from $99.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on CVS Health from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.67.

NYSE CVS opened at $77.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. CVS Health Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $43.56 and a fifty-two week high of $85.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.08 and a 200-day moving average of $72.24. The stock has a market cap of $98.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.48.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.24. CVS Health had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 0.12%.The firm had revenue of $102.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. CVS Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.550-6.650 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

