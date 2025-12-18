Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 38,137 Shares of Palmer Square CLO Senior Debt ETF $PSQA

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Palmer Square CLO Senior Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PSQA – Free Report) by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 156,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,137 shares during the period. Palmer Square CLO Senior Debt ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of Palmer Square CLO Senior Debt ETF worth $3,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its position in shares of Palmer Square CLO Senior Debt ETF by 13.6% in the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 265,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after acquiring an additional 31,719 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Palmer Square CLO Senior Debt ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $339,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Palmer Square CLO Senior Debt ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Palmer Square CLO Senior Debt ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000.

Palmer Square CLO Senior Debt ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PSQA opened at $20.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.46 and its 200-day moving average is $20.41. Palmer Square CLO Senior Debt ETF has a 52-week low of $20.05 and a 52-week high of $21.13.

Palmer Square CLO Senior Debt ETF Profile

The Palmer Square CLO Senior Debt ETF (PSQA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Palmer Square CLO Senior Debt index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of floating rate, USD-denominated arbitrage collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) rated as AAA or AA by at least one of the major rating agencies.

