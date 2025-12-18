Dudley & Shanley Inc. Sells 67,810 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. $WPM

Dudley & Shanley Inc. trimmed its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 695,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,810 shares during the quarter. Wheaton Precious Metals comprises about 12.5% of Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $77,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 40.0% in the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.0% during the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WPM. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Monday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.78.

Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $115.01 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.44. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12 month low of $55.47 and a 12 month high of $120.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.22 billion, a PE ratio of 52.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.54.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $476.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Wheaton Precious Metals’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

