Brompton Energy Split (TSE:ESP) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Brompton Energy Split Corp. (TSE:ESP) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$4.92 and traded as high as C$5.61. Brompton Energy Split shares last traded at C$5.20, with a volume of 24,844 shares traded.

Brompton Energy Split Trading Down 7.5%

The company has a quick ratio of 6.67, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.36. The firm has a market cap of C$5.22 million, a P/E ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.61.

Brompton Energy Split Company Profile

To provide holders of Preferred shares with fixed cumulative preferrential quarterly cash distributions and to return the original issue price on the maturity date. To provide holders of Class A shares with regular monthly cash distributions3 and the opportunity for capital appreciation. To achieve these objectives, the Fund invests in a portfolio of equity securities of at least 15 large¿capitalization North American oil and gas issuers selected by the Manager from the S&P 500 Index and the S&P/TSX Composite Index.

