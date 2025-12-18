Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.70 and traded as low as $17.38. Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund shares last traded at $17.3980, with a volume of 39,794 shares.

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Trading Down 0.7%

The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.57 and its 200 day moving average is $17.70.

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.8%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund

About Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,046 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 3.5% in the second quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC now owns 44,681 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 0.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 345,809 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,048,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 62,687 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 4,268 shares during the period.

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

