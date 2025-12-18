Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.70 and traded as low as $17.38. Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund shares last traded at $17.3980, with a volume of 39,794 shares.
Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Trading Down 0.7%
The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.57 and its 200 day moving average is $17.70.
Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.8%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund
About Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund
Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Post 35% Surge, Analysts Eye More Upside in Copper Giant Freeport
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Why a SpaceX IPO Could Be a Major Catalyst for GOOGL Stock
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Can Upwork Maintain Its Comeback? Reasons to Be Bullish and Bearish
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.