Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.56 and traded as high as $12.60. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund shares last traded at $12.5450, with a volume of 643,826 shares traded.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Trading Up 0.1%

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.56 and its 200 day moving average is $12.13.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVG. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 462.9% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 65.1% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody’s, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.

