Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.56 and traded as high as $12.60. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund shares last traded at $12.5450, with a volume of 643,826 shares traded.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.56 and its 200 day moving average is $12.13.
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th.
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody’s, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.
