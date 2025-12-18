Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.69 and traded as low as $1.61. Professional Diversity Network shares last traded at $1.75, with a volume of 57,651 shares traded.

IPDN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Professional Diversity Network in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Professional Diversity Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.03.

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.73 million during the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative return on equity of 81.86% and a negative net margin of 67.01%.

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates through three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore).

