IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) Receives C$61.71 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$61.71.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on IGM Financial from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Monday, November 10th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on IGM Financial from C$60.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on IGM Financial from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on IGM Financial from C$57.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th.

Get IGM Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on IGM

IGM Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:IGM opened at C$62.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$55.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$49.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.24, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 0.31. IGM Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$38.89 and a fifty-two week high of C$62.68.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported C$1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IGM Financial had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of C$971.88 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IGM Financial will post 4.006816 earnings per share for the current year.

IGM Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from IGM Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. IGM Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IGM Financial news, insider Rhonda Goldberg sold 8,636 shares of IGM Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.00, for a total value of C$492,252.00. Insiders have sold a total of 27,924 shares of company stock valued at $1,580,349 over the last ninety days. 66.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About IGM Financial

(Get Free Report)

IGM Financial is the largest non-bank-affiliated asset manager in Canada. The firm is part of the Power Financial group of companies, which includes Great-West Life, London Life, Canada Life, and Putnam Investments. IGM has two main operating divisionsasset management (operated through Mackenzie Investments) and wealth management (via its Investors Group Wealth Management and Investment Planning Counsel subsidiaries)that provide investment management products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.