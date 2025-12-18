EssilorLuxottica Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of EssilorLuxottica Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ESLOY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

ESLOY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays began coverage on EssilorLuxottica in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of EssilorLuxottica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th.

ESLOY stock opened at $161.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $176.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.87. EssilorLuxottica has a 52-week low of $118.18 and a 52-week high of $186.81.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and North America. It operates through Professional Solutions and Direct to Consumer segments. The company offers lens under the Essilor, Varilux, Crizal, Eyezen, Stellest, Xperio, Transitions, Ray-Ban, Oakley, Barberini, KODAK Lens, Nikon, Shamir, eyexpert, iWear, Humanware, and Optifog brands.

