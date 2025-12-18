Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.25.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Monday.

NASDAQ:OCSL opened at $12.91 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10 and a beta of 0.52. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 1-year low of $12.44 and a 1-year high of $16.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 18th. The credit services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 10.71%.The firm had revenue of $76.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 410.26%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCSL. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR grew its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 74.2% in the second quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 1,888,566 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,798,000 after purchasing an additional 804,422 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 3,014,163 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,335,000 after buying an additional 607,493 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 298.9% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 626,324 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,556,000 after buying an additional 469,328 shares during the last quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. increased its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 12.4% in the third quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 2,487,019 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,456,000 after buying an additional 274,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 221.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 388,157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after acquiring an additional 267,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.79% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

