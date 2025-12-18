Head-To-Head Review: TT Electronics (OTCMKTS:TTGPF) vs. Allient (NASDAQ:ALNT)

TT Electronics (OTCMKTS:TTGPF – Get Free Report) and Allient (NASDAQ:ALNT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for TT Electronics and Allient, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TT Electronics 0 2 0 0 2.00 Allient 0 4 1 1 2.50

Allient has a consensus price target of $50.33, suggesting a potential downside of 1.97%. Given Allient’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Allient is more favorable than TT Electronics.

Volatility & Risk

Valuation & Earnings

TT Electronics has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allient has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares TT Electronics and Allient”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TT Electronics $665.93 million 0.38 -$68.24 million N/A N/A Allient $529.97 million 1.64 $13.17 million $1.12 45.84

Allient has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TT Electronics.

Profitability

This table compares TT Electronics and Allient’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TT Electronics N/A N/A N/A Allient 3.50% 11.49% 5.52%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.6% of Allient shares are held by institutional investors. 15.6% of Allient shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Allient beats TT Electronics on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TT Electronics

TT Electronics plc provides design-led advanced electronics technologies for performance critical applications in the healthcare, aerospace and defense, and automation and electrification markets in the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components. The Power and Connectivity segment designs and manufactures power application products and connectivity devices, which enable the capture and wireless transfer of data to optimize electronic systems. The Global Manufacturing Solutions segment provides manufacturing services and engineering solutions for its product divisions and to customers that require a lower volume and higher mix of various products. This segment manufactures integrated product assemblies, as well as provides engineering services, including designing testing solutions and value-engineering. The Sensors and Specialist Components segment develops standard and customized solutions, including sensors and power management devices. Its solutions enhance the precision, speed, and reliability of critical aspects of its customers applications. It offers its products and services under the AB Connectors, Aero Stanrew, BI Technologies, Ferranti, IRC, Optek Technology, Precision, Power Partners, PowerPax, Roxspur Measurement and Control, Semelab, Stontronics, Torotel, and Welwyn brands. The company was formerly known as TT Group plc and changed its name to TT Electronics plc in 2000. The company was incorporated in 1906 and is headquartered in Woking, the United Kingdom.

About Allient

Allient Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems for various industries in the United States, Canada, South America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active and passive filters, input/output modules, industrial communications gateways, light-weighting technologies, and other controlled motion-related products, as well as nano precision positioning systems, servo control systems, and digital servo amplifiers and drives. The company sells its products to end customers and original equipment manufacturers in vehicle, medical, aerospace and defense, and industrial markets through direct sales force, authorized manufacturers’ representatives, and distributors. The company was formerly known as Allied Motion Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Allient Inc. in August 2023. Allient Inc. was incorporated in 1962 and is headquartered in Amherst, New York.

