Head to Head Survey: Baiya International Group (NASDAQ:BIYA) versus AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF)

Baiya International Group (NASDAQ:BIYA – Get Free Report) and AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Baiya International Group and AppFolio, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baiya International Group 1 0 0 0 1.00 AppFolio 0 0 8 0 3.00

AppFolio has a consensus price target of $306.00, indicating a potential upside of 30.86%. Given AppFolio’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AppFolio is more favorable than Baiya International Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

85.2% of AppFolio shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of AppFolio shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Baiya International Group and AppFolio”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baiya International Group $12.81 million 0.21 -$10,000.00 N/A N/A AppFolio $794.20 million 10.58 $204.07 million $5.57 41.98

AppFolio has higher revenue and earnings than Baiya International Group.

Profitability

This table compares Baiya International Group and AppFolio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baiya International Group N/A N/A N/A AppFolio 22.48% 25.97% 20.95%

Summary

AppFolio beats Baiya International Group on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Baiya International Group

We, Baiya International Group Inc. (“Baiya”), are an offshore holding company incorporated in the Cayman Islands. We are not a Chinese operating company, but an offshore holding company incorporated in the Cayman Islands. As a holding company, we have no material operations and conduct all of our operations in China through the VIE, Shenzhen Gongwuyuan Network Technology Co., Ltd. (“Gongwuyuan”), and its subsidiaries, collectively, “PRC operating entities”. We entered into a series of Contractual Arrangements with the VIE and certain shareholders of Gongwuyuan, and this structure involves unique risks to investors. Gongwuyuan started to provide job matching services in 2017. In November 2019, Gongwuyuan began developing its cloud-based internet platform to provide one-stop crowdsourcing recruitment and SaaS-enabled HR solutions on the Gongwuyuan Platform to supplement its offline job matching services and started to position itself as a SasS-enabled HR technology company by introducing its Gongwuyuan Platform in the flexible employment marketplace. We have been and will continue to strategically develop and improve the Gongwuyuan Platform with product features that work together with our traditional offline service model to improve the job matching and HR related services in the flexible employment marketplace. Currently our business focuses on four (4) primary services: (i) job matching services; (ii) entrusted recruitment services; (iii) project outsourcing services; and (iv) labor dispatching services in the flexible employment market within China, primarily in the core manufacturing regions including the Pearl River Delta and Yangtze River Delta region. With respect to labor dispatching services, however, we are strategically reducing this service, considering the negative gross profit historically. Gongwuyuan plans to pursue its business growth by continuing to supplement its existing offline service model by introducing and integrating its Gongwuyuan Platform to provide better services in the flexible employment market throughout China. In addition, we plan to improve our services by continuing to develop and integrate digital technologies including crowdsourcing, big data and artificial intelligence to enhance the Gongwuyuan Platform. We believe these efforts will allow us to provide sufficient job matching and one-stop SaaS-enabled HR solutions to Customers, Employing Companies and workers in the flexible employment marketplace throughout China. Our principal executive offices are located in Tangxia, Dongguan, Guangdong, China.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties. It offers AppFolio Property Manager Core, a platform that provides the basic functionalities required to operate a property management business, as well as serves as a system of record; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers housing management, student housing management, complex accounting, leasing insights, large-scale operations support, role-based permissions, stack integrations, and enhanced customer support services; AppFolio Property Manager Max offers customer relationship management functionality, field customization, customer database functionality, and customer success management services; and AppFolio Investment Manager, a software that provides investment management, asset management, and relationship management solutions. The company also provides value-added services that are designed to enhance, automate, and streamline processes and workflows for property management businesses, such as electronic payment, tenant screening, and insurance services. AppFolio, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California.

