Insider Selling: MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Director Sells $1,713,778.30 in Stock

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras sold 845 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,028.14, for a total value of $1,713,778.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,916.28 on Thursday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,646.00 and a twelve month high of $2,645.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,107.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,302.02. The company has a market capitalization of $97.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.76, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.42.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $8.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.88 by ($1.56). The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.19 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.03% and a net margin of 7.93%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 650.0% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 15 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 87.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MELI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,900.00 to $2,750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Benchmark reduced their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,875.00 to $2,780.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,750.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,848.82.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

