Insider Selling: GAP (NYSE:GAP) Director Sells $2,383,225.20 in Stock

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GAP – Get Free Report) Director William Sydney Fisher sold 88,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $2,383,225.20. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,764,593 shares in the company, valued at $74,146,384.26. This trade represents a 3.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

William Sydney Fisher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 12th, William Sydney Fisher sold 11,140 shares of GAP stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $298,663.40.

On Wednesday, December 3rd, William Sydney Fisher sold 400,000 shares of GAP stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $10,808,000.00.

GAP Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of GAP opened at $27.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.53. The Gap, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.99 and a 52 week high of $29.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 2.28.

GAP Announces Dividend

GAP ( NYSE:GAP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 5.57%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Gap, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 7th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 7th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.46%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GAP

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAP. Dodge & Cox acquired a new position in GAP in the first quarter valued at about $592,222,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of GAP by 4.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,588,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,154,000 after acquiring an additional 180,991 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GAP by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,166,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,399,000 after acquiring an additional 151,297 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of GAP by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,341,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,479,000 after acquiring an additional 157,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in GAP by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,899,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,239,000 after acquiring an additional 145,427 shares during the last quarter. 58.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on GAP. Jefferies Financial Group raised GAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of GAP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Barclays lowered shares of GAP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of GAP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $33.00 price target on shares of GAP and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.86.

GAP Company Profile

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

