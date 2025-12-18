ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX) Receives C$32.41 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$32.41.

ARX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Scotiabank downgraded ARC Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$36.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, November 7th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on ARC Resources from C$33.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded ARC Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th.

ARC Resources Stock Performance

Shares of ARX stock opened at C$25.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$25.41 and a 200 day moving average price of C$26.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.05, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of C$14.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of -0.05. ARC Resources has a 1 year low of C$22.63 and a 1 year high of C$31.56.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.38 billion during the quarter. ARC Resources had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 20.95%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ARC Resources will post 2.7255139 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources is an independent energy company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of conventional oil and natural gas in Western Canada. The company produces light, medium, and heavy crude, condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Production averaged 163.6 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2020, and the company estimates that it holds approximately 879 million boe of proven and probable crude oil and natural gas reserves.

