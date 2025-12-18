Head-To-Head Comparison: Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) vs. Wealth Minerals (OTCMKTS:WMLLF)

Wealth Minerals (OTCMKTS:WMLLF – Get Free Report) and Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Wealth Minerals and Alpha Metallurgical Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wealth Minerals 0 0 0 0 0.00 Alpha Metallurgical Resources 1 1 1 0 2.00

Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a consensus target price of $160.50, suggesting a potential downside of 19.25%. Given Alpha Metallurgical Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Alpha Metallurgical Resources is more favorable than Wealth Minerals.

Risk and Volatility

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Wealth Minerals has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

0.1% of Wealth Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.3% of Alpha Metallurgical Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 16.0% of Alpha Metallurgical Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Wealth Minerals and Alpha Metallurgical Resources”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wealth Minerals N/A N/A -$38.30 million ($0.11) -0.43 Alpha Metallurgical Resources $2.96 billion 0.86 $187.58 million ($3.56) -55.83

Alpha Metallurgical Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Wealth Minerals. Alpha Metallurgical Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wealth Minerals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Wealth Minerals and Alpha Metallurgical Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wealth Minerals N/A -1,111.33% -952.56% Alpha Metallurgical Resources -2.09% -2.88% -1.95%

Summary

Alpha Metallurgical Resources beats Wealth Minerals on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wealth Minerals

Wealth Minerals Ltd., a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Chile, Peru, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for lithium, as well as for precious metal and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Atacama project that comprises 144 exploration concessions covering an area of approximately 46,200 hectares located in the Atacama Salar in Region II of Antofagasta, northern Chile. Wealth Minerals Ltd. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc., a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc. and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. in February 2021. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, Tennessee.

