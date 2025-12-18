Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ) Receives $55.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.2857.
LAZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Lazard in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Lazard from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Research downgraded Lazard from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Lazard in a report on Thursday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lazard from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th.
View Our Latest Analysis on Lazard
Institutional Trading of Lazard
Lazard Stock Down 0.8%
LAZ opened at $50.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.84 and a 200-day moving average of $51.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.40. Lazard has a fifty-two week low of $31.97 and a fifty-two week high of $58.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58.
Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.17. Lazard had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 35.02%. The business had revenue of $770.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Lazard’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Lazard will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.
Lazard Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Lazard’s payout ratio is presently 79.05%.
About Lazard
Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Lazard
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Post 35% Surge, Analysts Eye More Upside in Copper Giant Freeport
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Why a SpaceX IPO Could Be a Major Catalyst for GOOGL Stock
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Can Upwork Maintain Its Comeback? Reasons to Be Bullish and Bearish
Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.