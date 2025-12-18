Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ) Receives $55.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.2857.

LAZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Lazard in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Lazard from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Research downgraded Lazard from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Lazard in a report on Thursday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lazard from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Lazard by 2,324.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,099,179 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $264,096,000 after acquiring an additional 5,847,608 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lazard during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,547,000. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Lazard by 141.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 2,263,046 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $97,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,370 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Lazard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,305,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Lazard by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,690,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $73,214,000 after purchasing an additional 406,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

LAZ opened at $50.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.84 and a 200-day moving average of $51.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.40. Lazard has a fifty-two week low of $31.97 and a fifty-two week high of $58.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.17. Lazard had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 35.02%. The business had revenue of $770.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Lazard’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Lazard will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Lazard’s payout ratio is presently 79.05%.

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services.

