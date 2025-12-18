Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Major Shareholder Sells $43,389,841.68 in Stock

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) major shareholder Vivek Ramaswamy sold 1,975,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total transaction of $43,389,841.68. Following the sale, the insider owned 36,350,621 shares in the company, valued at $798,259,637.16. This represents a 5.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Vivek Ramaswamy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 11th, Vivek Ramaswamy sold 774,142 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $16,752,432.88.

On Monday, December 15th, Vivek Ramaswamy sold 353,745 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $7,800,077.25.

On Monday, November 17th, Vivek Ramaswamy sold 539,650 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $11,068,221.50.

On Friday, November 14th, Vivek Ramaswamy sold 1,027,670 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $20,892,531.10.

On Thursday, November 13th, Vivek Ramaswamy sold 287,283 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $5,978,359.23.

NASDAQ:ROIV opened at $22.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of -40.54 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.76 and its 200 day moving average is $14.95. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $8.73 and a fifty-two week high of $23.47.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 44.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Roivant Sciences by 1.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,847,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,733,000 after purchasing an additional 35,123 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 720,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,269,000 after purchasing an additional 81,482 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $31,988,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Roivant Sciences by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,719 shares in the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ROIV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Friday, November 14th. Leerink Partners increased their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Roivant Sciences from $12.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Roivant Sciences from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Roivant Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.81.

About Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

