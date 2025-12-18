Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) Director Sells $8,317,739.38 in Stock

Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) Director Ravi Mhatre sold 101,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.82, for a total value of $8,317,739.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Rubrik Stock Down 6.1%

NYSE:RBRK opened at $73.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of -37.52 and a beta of 0.32. Rubrik, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.35 and a 52-week high of $103.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.09.

Get Rubrik alerts:

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $350.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.19 million. Rubrik’s revenue was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Rubrik has set its FY 2026 guidance at -0.200–0.160 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at -0.120–0.100 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rubrik, Inc. will post -7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RBRK has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Rubrik from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Rubrik in a report on Monday, November 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Rubrik from $117.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.94.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Rubrik

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rubrik

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GGM Financials LLC purchased a new stake in Rubrik in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,108,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rubrik by 23.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 236,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,431,000 after purchasing an additional 44,373 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rubrik by 17.7% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 194,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,462,000 after purchasing an additional 29,317 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd grew its position in shares of Rubrik by 8,282.0% in the second quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 587,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,603,000 after purchasing an additional 580,151 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Rubrik by 200.2% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 87,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,317,000 after purchasing an additional 58,258 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

Rubrik Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rubrik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubrik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.