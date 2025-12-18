Insider Buying: NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Major Shareholder Acquires $4,432,000.00 in Stock

NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Aerospace Co. Ltd. Hanwha bought 800,000 shares of NextDecade stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.54 per share, with a total value of $4,432,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 26,420,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,368,029.88. This trade represents a 3.12% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Aerospace Co. Ltd. Hanwha also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 11th, Aerospace Co. Ltd. Hanwha purchased 851,971 shares of NextDecade stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.83 per share, with a total value of $4,966,990.93.

On Wednesday, December 10th, Aerospace Co. Ltd. Hanwha acquired 600,000 shares of NextDecade stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.05 per share, for a total transaction of $3,630,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 9th, Aerospace Co. Ltd. Hanwha bought 293,131 shares of NextDecade stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.36 per share, for a total transaction of $1,864,313.16.

On Monday, December 8th, Aerospace Co. Ltd. Hanwha bought 39,467 shares of NextDecade stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.26 per share, with a total value of $247,063.42.

On Friday, December 5th, Aerospace Co. Ltd. Hanwha purchased 151,058 shares of NextDecade stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.21 per share, with a total value of $938,070.18.

On Thursday, December 4th, Aerospace Co. Ltd. Hanwha purchased 243,959 shares of NextDecade stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.19 per share, for a total transaction of $1,510,106.21.

On Wednesday, December 3rd, Aerospace Co. Ltd. Hanwha acquired 241,946 shares of NextDecade stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.04 per share, with a total value of $1,461,353.84.

On Tuesday, December 2nd, Aerospace Co. Ltd. Hanwha bought 310,964 shares of NextDecade stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.93 per share, with a total value of $1,844,016.52.

On Monday, December 1st, Aerospace Co. Ltd. Hanwha bought 205,160 shares of NextDecade stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,241,218.00.

On Friday, November 28th, Aerospace Co. Ltd. Hanwha purchased 111,084 shares of NextDecade stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.12 per share, with a total value of $679,834.08.

Shares of NASDAQ NEXT opened at $5.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 1.90. NextDecade Corporation has a 52 week low of $4.99 and a 52 week high of $12.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

NextDecade ( NASDAQ:NEXT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.10). Equities research analysts anticipate that NextDecade Corporation will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEXT. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of NextDecade by 6.2% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 852,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,595,000 after acquiring an additional 49,695 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in NextDecade by 6.5% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,255,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,190,000 after purchasing an additional 76,238 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in NextDecade during the first quarter worth approximately $1,945,000. ELCO Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 239,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 69,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NextDecade by 162.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 444,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after buying an additional 275,048 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

NEXT has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of NextDecade in a report on Monday. Zacks Research raised NextDecade from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of NextDecade in a research report on Friday, September 12th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of NextDecade from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Cowen cut shares of NextDecade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

