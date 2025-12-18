Centessa Pharmaceuticals PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:CNTA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Centessa Pharmaceuticals PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.70.

Several research firms have issued reports on CNTA. Stephens began coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Lifesci Capital raised Centessa Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Truist Financial set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th.

Get Centessa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of CNTA stock opened at $24.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.00. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $30.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.65 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 10.56 and a quick ratio of 10.57.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts predict that Centessa Pharmaceuticals will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CTO Tia L. Bush sold 40,000 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 121,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,159,078. This trade represents a 24.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Iqbal J. Hussain sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total value of $134,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 105,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,361,700.26. This trade represents a 5.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 99,000 shares of company stock worth $2,514,460 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centessa Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNTA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $3,273,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 15,209.5% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 446,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines for patients. Its products pipeline includes SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of narcolepsy and other sleep disorders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.