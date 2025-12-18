Analysts Set Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Price Target at $18.90

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.90.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Camping World from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Camping World from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Camping World in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Camping World from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Camping World in a research note on Friday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

Get Camping World alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CWH

Camping World Price Performance

Shares of CWH stock opened at $10.10 on Friday. Camping World has a fifty-two week low of $9.49 and a fifty-two week high of $24.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.56.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Camping World had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 3.80%. Camping World’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Camping World will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Camping World Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is -53.76%.

Institutional Trading of Camping World

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Camping World by 11.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Camping World by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 11,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its holdings in shares of Camping World by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 12,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Pingora Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Camping World by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pingora Partners LLC now owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Camping World by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 266,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. 52.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camping World Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.