Head to Head Analysis: Energie (OTCMKTS:ELED) versus Energous (NASDAQ:WATT)

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Free Report) and Energie (OTCMKTS:ELED – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.4% of Energous shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Energous shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 52.1% of Energie shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Energous and Energie’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energous -1.27% -143.13% -93.47% Energie N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Energous 1 0 0 0 1.00 Energie 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Energous and Energie, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Given Energie’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Energie is more favorable than Energous.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Energous and Energie”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energous $770,000.00 12.23 -$18.40 million ($18.13) -0.24 Energie N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Energie has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Energous.

Summary

Energie beats Energous on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Energous

Energous Corporation provides wireless charging system solutions in the United States. The company develops WattUp wireless power networks technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets; software controls; hardware designs; and antennas that enables radio frequency-based charging for Internet of Things devices. Its products are used in asset trackers; sensors; retail displays; and security devices; smart home; medical; industrial; and other sensors; electronic shelf labeling; logistics and asset tracking tags and sensors; computer mice and keyboards; remote controls; gaming consoles and controllers; hearing aids; rechargeable batteries; automotive accessories; smart textiles; wearables; and medical devices. The company was formerly known as DvineWave Inc. and changed its name to Energous Corporation in January 2014. Energous Corporation was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in San Jose; California.

About Energie

ExeLED Holdings Inc. designs, develops, enhances, and markets commercial grade illumination products that use LED's as their light source in the continental United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company offers LED hanging and recessed ceiling fixtures, recessed wall fixtures, and wall sconces. Its products are installed in various settings, including commercial office space, financial trading floors, health care facilities, museums, schools, restaurants, retail stores, and other public locations. ExeLED Holdings Inc. sells its products through third-party sales agencies. The company was formerly known as Energie Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to ExeLED Holdings Inc. in November 2015. ExeLED Holdings Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Arvada, Colorado.

